Man arrested, accused of providing drug that resulted in fatal overdose in New Kent Co.

NEW KENT, Co., Va. – A man was arrested Thursday and charged for alleged involvement in the overdose death of a woman in New Kent County.

Samantha Nicole Rigdon was the woman who died and police said 43-year-old Eric Marvin Laney provided a controlled substance to her.

Police said the substance resulted in Rigdon’s death on or about January 28, 2019.

Rigdon was 26 years old at the time of the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death to be the result of a narcotics overdose, officials said.

Laney has been charged with Felony Homicide and three counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Laney was taken to Henrico Regional Jail East where he was incarcerated with no bond, pending an appearance in court, police said.