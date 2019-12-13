Man and woman charged in connection to Norfolk deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A man and woman have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.

34-year-old Jermaine Tucker and 25-year-old Tkeyah Bell were charged but there are no details on their exact charges at this time.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 10:15 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas. Police said he was found shot to death in his car.

Tucker and Bell are being held at the Norfolk City Jail, police said.