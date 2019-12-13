× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: More rain tonight, mid 60s return Saturday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Rain continues into the weekend… Widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected overnight. Severe weather is unlikely but a storm with winds up to 40 mph is possible.

Rain will continue for Saturday morning. Showers will taper off Saturday afternoon as clouds begin to break up. Thanks to a breezy southwest wind, highs will warm to the mid 60s. Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next rain chance will move in on Tuesday. Highs will drop to the 40s for the second half of next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Saturday Night: Becoming Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 13th

1989 Winter Storm: 5.0″ snow Salisbury, 2.5″ Richmond

2010 Minor snowfall: 1-2” south central VA

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.