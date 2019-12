Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Katie Teardrop, Matt Thomas and Melissa McQuown come together to perform "Lasso Santa Claus" and an original song, "Don't Call Me Baby" to preview their upcoming show, the Country Christmas Spectacular. They discuss the eclectic array of musical performers, each offering their take on holiday music that will take place at the Hampton History Museum on Wednesday, December 18th at 6:00 p.m.

Visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org for more information.