‘It’s pretty bold’ Norfolk man says dirt bike stolen outside his home in broad daylight

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s been a tough week for Norfolk resident Elijah Jackson.

“I had a lot of personal issues. Just got this bike up and running this week, and less than 24 hours after piecing it together, someone took it away,” said Jackson.

Jackson lives on Michigan Avenue. Thursday morning, he left his dirt bike on his street around lunch as we went inside.

“It’s pretty bold they could do that,” said Jackson. “I came out and it was gone. [I] think they stole it between 12 and 3 p.m.,” stated Jackson.

Jackson says thieves made off with his 1987 Honda dirt bike he spent months and thousands of dollars on – a passion project swiped as he sat feet away inside.

“It had to be planned to some extent. They had to haul it off in a trailer or put it in the bed of a truck,” said Jackson.

He filed a police report with Norfolk Police and asked his neighbors if they saw anything, but no one has thus far.

“I would love to see that thing again. It’s something I wanted to keep rest of my life. Now it’s taken from me,” said Jackson.

His only means of transportation now is a bike and his own two feet.

“I poured my blood, sweat and tears into this, and now it’s probably in pieces being sold for parts.”

If you have seen the dirt bike call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).