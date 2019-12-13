× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today and to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain moving in… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s. A few isolated showers are possible this morning to midday. Rain will become more widespread with pockets of heavy rain by this afternoon to evening.

Rain will continue for Saturday morning. Showers will taper off Saturday afternoon as clouds begin to break up. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next rain chance will move in on Tuesday. Highs will drop to the 40s for the second half of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 13th

1989 Winter Storm: 5.0″ snow Salisbury, 2.5″ Richmond

2010 Minor snowfall: 1-2” south central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.