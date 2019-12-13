FAA issues warning about holiday laser displays

NORFOLK, Va – The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an important warning for homeowners decorating their property for the holidays.

In a Tweet this month, the FAA used the hashtag “Lose the Laser”, referring to holiday laser light displays.

Their full tweet reads:

“Lasers and planes are not a good combo. This #holiday season remember to point #laser light displays at your house NOT at the sky. Lasers can distract or temporarily blind a pilot causing a serious safety risk and violating federal law. http:// bit.ly/2DQGYq8 #LosetheLaser”

News 3 spoke to Nightingale Pilot, Joe Sherman at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Friday morning.

“The biggest concern is that laser would enter the aircraft and cause this scintillation across the cockpit,” explained Sherman. “If we are already dealing with an emergency that will make it worse absolutely.”

As a Nightingale Pilot, Sherman and his team can land in neighborhoods, cul-de-sacs and even in field. If a home has this laser display put up it could make things more complicated.It’s why they’re hoping people will read all of the instructions that come with laser displays and take the FAA’s warning seriously.

“Point your laser displays at your house,” explained Sherman. “Don’t point them directly into the sky and if you know where aircrafts are operating, definitely don’t point them at that.”