‘Do the Right Thing’ actor Danny Aiello dies at 86

Posted 11:32 am, December 13, 2019

Actor Danny Aiello died at the age of 86 Thursday night, TMZ reports.

A representative for Aiello’s family told TMZ that the beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician died after a “brief illness.”

Aiello was well known for his acting and producing roles for “Do the Right Thing,” “Leon: The Professional,” and “Moonstruck.”

Celebrities who knew him took to social media to share their condolences on Friday.

Cher said “Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello 💔 Danny was a Great Actor, But a Genius Comedic Actor.We Laughed so much. Making #Moonstruck ..It was one of the happiest times in my life,& He Was apart of that Happy time. Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

