Arby’s offers holiday swag, including ‘all the meats’ wrapping paper

Posted 7:30 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32AM, December 13, 2019

Arby’s is getting into the holiday spirit. The fast food chain launching its first ever holiday shop online.

It’s the perfect spot to buy gifts for your meat-loving friends.

There’s a retro holiday glass and red Christmas sweater but the big ticket is the all the meats wrapping paper.

It’s regular holiday paper featuring roast beef, ham, chicken and even some slices of Swiss cheese!

You can find all of these festive items by clicking here to shop.

They aren’t the first to release a holiday collection, Popeyes also released a chicken-inspired ugly Christmas sweater earlier in December.

