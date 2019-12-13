2019 Army-Navy Game marks 120th playing of America’s Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 08: Kelvin Hopkins Jr. #8 of the Army Black Knights, 2018 . (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Saturday marks the 120th playing of America’s Game when Army (5-7) and No. 21 Navy (9-2) face off in Philadelphia.

The Midshipmen have lost three straight games against the Black Knights, but lead the all-time series with a 60-52-7 (.534) record.

Every game since 2014 has been decided by no more than a touchdown.

Also on the line is the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, which comes down to a three-way competition between Army, Navy and Air Force.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 08: Darnell Woolfolk #33 of the Army Black Knights, 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A Midshipmen win against Army would mark the 16th time in school history, and 11th time in the last 17 years, that Navy would win the trophy. If the Black Knights win, each team will share the trophy as a result of all three teams having a 1-1 record against each other.

Saturday’s game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field and kicks off at 3 p.m.

