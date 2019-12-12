Watch live: House Judiciary Committee works to approve articles of impeachment

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday is taking a major step forward to impeaching President Donald Trump as it works to approve the articles of impeachment and send them to the House floor for a full chamber vote expected next week.

The messy legislative sausage-making is expected to see scores of amendments from Republicans to poke holes, change or altogether do away with the impeachment articles against the President, but the 24-17 Democratic majority in the committee can vote down every amendment.

The committee process for debating and approving the articles is used for hundreds of pieces of legislation on Capitol Hill each year, but Thursday’s debate is likely to be as contentious as ever with a vote by the full House to remove the President from office potentially less than a week away.

The committee debate follows the Democratic introduction of two articles of impeachment against the President, charging him with abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding US security aid and a White House meeting, and obstruction of Congress for refusing to cooperate in any manner with the impeachment inquiry into his conduct.

The committee debate, known as a mark-up, began on Wednesday evening with every committee member delivering a five-minute speech. Not surprisingly, every Democrat spoke in support of impeaching the President and every Republican against it.

Thursday’s debate will be free-wheeling, as any committee member can offer an amendment to the impeachment articles.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee, said there were only so many amendments the Republicans can offer, because they don’t want to make the articles better — they just want to kill them — which means they likely will try to strike sections of the articles.

Republicans have no ability to change the text of the articles or stop them without Democratic support. But for each amendment, every member has the opportunity to speak for five minutes — meaning Republicans can extend the committee meeting as long as they want to keep talking.

Republicans are also likely to protest the process of the impeachment proceedings at Thursday’s meeting. They have demanded witnesses that were rejected by the Democrats and are likely once again to request on Thursday a hearing day for Republican witnesses.

House Democratic leaders have not said yet when the impeachment articles will go to the floor, but a vote is expected next week, along with votes to fund the government and hand the President a significant win by approving the new US trade deal.

Click here for full coverage on the President Trump impeachment hearings