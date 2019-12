There is possibly a walnut-sized shaped mass that looks like a mini-pine cone on your Christmas.

However, the Erie County Facebook page says that it’s not a pine cone. It’s a mass containing hundreds of praying mantis eggs inside these egg-shaped mass.

If you see this hanging on your Christmas tree, officials say to clip the branch and place the egg mass inside your garden.

If the egg hatches inside the home, the insects will starve.