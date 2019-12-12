× Video of Tidewater Community College Professor goes viral

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Video of Tidewater Community College Professor Dr. David Wright has gone viral.

Millions of people have viewed a video on Twitter of him teaching physics this semester. “Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us,” TCC student Erica Church wrote on Twitter.

Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester😭. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/JaICjzVB5I — Erica✨ (@its_riccaa) December 11, 2019

Church emailed Dr. Wright about the video and told him it was going viral. “Thank you very much for sharing that with me. It was an amazing semester, because I had amazing students,” Church says Wright responded.