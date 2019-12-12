U.S. Postal Service employee accused of stealing checks from James City Co. residents to commit fraud

TOANO, Va. — A U.S. Postal Service employee is accused of stealing boxes of personal checks to commit bank fraud

The crime allegedly happened last year from around march to September and the checks were destined for residential mailboxes in Toano.

According to a federal indictment, a man named Abraham Redding filled out checks for various amounts of money and deposited them into the bank accounts of others involved in the scheme so he could withdraw the money for himself.

According to the indictment, Redding is accused of stealing $30,000 from unsuspecting victims.

The indictment was filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The United States Postal Inspection Service says a warrant for Redding’s arrest will eventually be issued by the court.

