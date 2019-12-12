× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, Rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold today, more rain on the way… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are near the freezing point but it will feel more like the 20s with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine for most of the day with clouds building in late today and tonight.

We will warm back to the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Friday to Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Rain will build in through the day Friday and taper off through the day Saturday. The highest rain chances will be between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows near 40. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 12th

1958 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Richmond

