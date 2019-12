Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We join Major James Allison from the Salvation Army to highlight the need for volunteers and donations in the Hampton Roads area to help local families this holiday season. We talk to some local organizations about their role as bell ringers and the importance of giving back to the community.

Call (757) 965-9018 or visit SalvationArmyhrva.org to learn more or make a donation.