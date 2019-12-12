Portsmouth Police search for missing woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Portsmouth woman.

According to detectives, 60-year-old Josie Tyson was last seen leaving her home, located in the 3600 block of Griffin Street on Monday in the early morning hours.

No one has seen or heard from Tyson since she went missing, police said.

Detectives are concerned for Tyson’s well-being because she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Tyson is a black female who is 5’6” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. Tyson was last seen wearing a checkered print jacket.

If you have seen 60-year-old Josie Tyson or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.