Police trying to identify suspect after gas station robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Detectives are investigating an armed business robbery and need help identifying this person.

On December 10, around 8:51 p.m., Newport News police responded to Sunoco, located at 15215 Warwick Blvd., in reference to a robbery from the business.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot south of the business. No injuries were reported.