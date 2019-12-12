Police investigating armed robberies at Hampton convenience stores

Posted 7:41 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, December 12, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton say three people robbed two local convenience stores this week, and they need your help to find them.

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just happened at the Stop & Go in the 300 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that the suspects entered the store with guns and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products, they fled the store on foot.

In the second robbery, dispatchers received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just happened at the Fox Hill convenience store in the first block of Old Fox Hill Road around 10:28 p.m. Wednesday.

In both robberies, authorities describe the first suspect as a black male who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black body armor-style vest, black pants, black shoes, a black ski mask and blue latex gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a blue hood pulled over his head, black pants, black shoes with white soles, a black ski mask and blue latex gloves.

The third suspect is described as a tall black male who was last seen wearing a long, black poncho with a hood pulled over his head; black pants; red shoes with white soles; a black ski mask and blue latex gloves.

All of the suspects were armed, police say. The second and third suspects had a black firearm.

There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you have information that could help police, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

Google Map for coordinates 37.093447 by -76.392686.

