Police investigating after man’s car stolen, crashed in Portsmouth

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a person which included the suspects taking the victim’s car.

The incident occurred Tuesday, December 10, just before midnight at the Hampton Roads Crossing Apartments. Officials were contacted at 11:59 p.m. advising of the incident at an apartment in the 5000 block of Boynton Place.

Upon preliminary investigation it was determined that the adult male victim was approached by several unknown black males believed to be ranging in age from teens to early 20’s.

One of the subjects allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and they subsequently took the victim’s black Infiniti G37. The subjects then fled the area in the stolen vehicle, striking a parked vehicle as they exited the apartment complex. The victim was not injured during this incident.

The vehicle was then found crashed shortly before 1:00 a.m. in Portsmouth near the Martin Luther King Bridge. All of the subjects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.