Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Yes, we have rain on the way. No, the weekend will not be a washout.

A large area of low pressure will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and roll up the East Coast in our direction through the day on Friday. Clouds will continue to thicken up and rain will begin by mid afternoon on Friday. Expect a few heavy downpours, especially Friday evening. And a rumble of thunder or two is also possible, although we are not expecting an outbreak of severe storms.

Most of us will wake up to some scattered showers on Saturday morning. But the trend is for drying conditions as we head through the day on Saturday.

More good news: things will be warming up, with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Friday and low-to-mid 60s on Saturday.

Sunny and dry weather returns for the second half of the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday.

It looks like we will kick off the work week with dry weather on Monday and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

But a powerful cold front will bring us a chance for more showers on Tuesday and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Some of the wet weather will linger into early on Wednesday, but the mild weather will not. We are expecting a big drop in temperatures with highs only in the mid 40s for mid week.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1958 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Richmond

