Norfolk Botanical Garden is going to the dogs! ‘Barks and Bulbs’ event returns January 3-4

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden is going to the dogs!

On January 3-4, 2020, you can bring your four-legged friend to the Garden during the “Barks and Bulbs” event to enjoy the holiday lights before they come down.

Even if you don’t have a fur baby, you are still welcome to walk and enjoy the lights.

The Garden’s “Fido Fee” is $3 per dog in addition to regular (human) admission.

Admission to “Barks and Bulbs” begins at 4 p.m. Entry and walk-up ticket sales end at 8 p.m. Tickets for this event are not valid for daytime admission or before 4 p.m.

Daytime admission to the Garden is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with entry ending at 4 p.m. It requires the purchase of a general admission ticket or a Garden membership.

Click here for guidelines before visiting the Garden with your dog and to buy tickets.

