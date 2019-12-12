× Newport News veteran gets free upgrades to home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – A disabled veteran is getting a $10,000 upgrade to his home for free.

Dale Presley served 12 years with the Navy as a submariner. After he got out of the military though, he continued to serve by working with his local VFW and helping other veterans.

Instead of helping others, on Thursday, the Home Depot decided to help Dale. They came to his Newport News home, which is more than 100-years-old, to do some much needed repairs and upgrades.

Some of the work includes new gutters, planters, a new storm door, fresh coat of paint on the windows in addition to a new refrigerator, lawnmower and trimmer. A representative from Home Depot tells News 3 the work and equipment equals out to nearly $10,000 but Dale won’t pay a penny.