Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In January of 2020, updates to existing insurance laws in New York State will go into effect that will give coverage to millions of people impacted by infertility. Barbara Collura, president/CEO of Resolve, and patient Liya Shuster-Bier share their experiences with in vitro fertilization and talk about just how insurance is evolving.

For more information visit resolve.org.