Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ericka Thompson joins us to discuss the different types of cosmetic procedures offered by the Hague Center. She sheds light on some of the differences between Fillers, which replace lost volume and Botox, which stops the muscles from moving. Plus, we get some great tips for skin care and damage prevention.

Presented by

The Hague Center

(757)274-4000 || TheHagueCenter.com