Counting down the 12 Scams of Christmas

The holidays are hunting season for scammers. Shoppers eager to find deals can sometimes find themselves on fake websites, or sending money to an impostor.

WMAR-2 News counted down the 12 Scams of Christmas, so your money goes toward presents or charity, and not to scrooges hoping to ruin your holiday.

1. Unusual Forms of Payment

If you find that one-of-a-kind gift, but the seller is requesting payment in gift cards, wire transfer, or a peer-to-peer platform like Zelle or Venmo, Loyola University Maryland accounting professor JP Krahel recommends asking yourself this: “Are they demanding I make a payment in a certain way because they know they get all the protection and I get none?” said Krahel.

Credit cards offer the best protection from fraud. Unlike debit or cash apps, there’s a third-party between your money and the person you’re giving it to.

“Zelle is a digital wallet. It’s an ability for you to reach in and just give cash out, there’s very little protection there,” said Krahel. “Forms like bitcoin is the least protected form of payment. Once I send that out, I will never find it again, there is no protection there.”

Only use apps like Venmo, Zelle, Facebook and Google Pay with people you know. Venmo says it in its terms, it’s not to be used for payment of goods or services unless it’s with an authorized merchant.

2. Job scams

It's not too late to find a job this holiday season. Major retailers are hiring thousands of temporary workers, but before agreeing to work for anyone, watch out for job scams.

You should be skeptical if the person offers to hire you on the spot without an interview or if they say you need to buy something first like office supplies or pay an upfront fee of some kind.

Some scammers may even send you a check before you've done any work, or they're phishing for information.

“Before we can hire you we need you to verify your credit report. We need that information. So job scams are designed to collect personal information and this is a tricky one because we are familiar with, if I'm going to get a job, I'm going to give my social security, I'm going to give my direct deposit information so you really want to be cautious that you've been hired by a real company,” said Angie Barnett, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving greater Maryland:

Do research on the company. Search their address, phone number, and company website. Call someone in their human resources department and verify that the company is currently hiring.

