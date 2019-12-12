Chipotle giving away free burritos with holiday Instagram posts

Chipotle is giving out free burritos for the holidays this week, so how do you get one?
The chain is posting on Instagram once a day at a random time with a code for a free burrito.
Once the code is up, text that code to 888-222, and the first 500 people to text will get the free burrito code.
Once the 500 burritos are claimed, they will delete the post on their Instagram page.
Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.