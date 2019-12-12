Chipotle giving away free burritos with holiday Instagram posts

Chipotle is giving out free burritos for the holidays this week, so how do you get one?

The chain is posting on Instagram once a day at a random time with a code for a free burrito.

Once the code is up, text that code to 888-222, and the first 500 people to text will get the free burrito code.

Once the 500 burritos are claimed, they will delete the post on their Instagram page.