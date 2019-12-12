× Chesapeake Police to give drivers turkeys instead of traffic tickets on December 13

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department, the Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, the Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and several sponsors have partnered together to give away a Turkey instead of a ticket to several drivers in Chesapeake!

This will take place on Friday, December 13. If the circumstances of the traffic stop and demeanor of the driver allow, the officer will offer a turkey instead of a ticket.

This act of kindness began with local Rodney Foster. He raised money from several sponsors. The Chesapeake Jubilee and Kroger assisted Foster, then teamed up with the Chesapeake Police Department and the Chesapeake Crime Line.

The money raised will be donated to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

This is the second year Kroger has become a sponsor and is helping us out. We will be meeting at 8:00 a.m. at the Kroger Grocery store located at 309 S. Battlefield Blvd.