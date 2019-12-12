A Christmas production for mature elves only on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The irreverent holiday comedy "The Santaland Diaries" returns to Virginia Stage for its third year and Tom DeTrinis, who stars as the main character, "Crumpet", joins us to talk about the one-man show for mature audiences. Plus, we learn about an exciting event taking place at Ironclad Distillery and the Virginia Stage Company's Ugly Sweater Contest!
Virginia Stage Company 2019 Holiday Shows
The Santaland Diaries
(For Mature Elves Only)
December 12 - 21
A Christmas Carol
November 30 - December 22
Presented by
Virginia Stage Company
www.vastage.org