A Christmas production for mature elves only on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The irreverent holiday comedy "The Santaland Diaries" returns to Virginia Stage for its third year and Tom DeTrinis, who stars as the main character, "Crumpet", joins us to talk about the one-man show for mature audiences. Plus, we learn about an exciting event taking place at Ironclad Distillery and the Virginia Stage Company's Ugly Sweater Contest!

Virginia Stage Company 2019 Holiday Shows

The Santaland Diaries

(For Mature Elves Only)

December 12 - 21

A Christmas Carol

November 30 - December 22

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org