YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam.

Text messages are being received from (757)-529-2275 saying, “This is Captain Barke. You missed jury duty and you need to go purchase gift cards (and give the numbers to the person) to avoid being arrested.”

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that they will never ask you to pay anything with gift cards.

If you receive a text message from this number, do not respond and contact authorities.