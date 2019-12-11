× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and a 30 degree cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start and a major cool down… Temperatures will start in the low 40s this morning, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Expect a messy morning drive with widespread rain and strong north winds. Some sleet or snow could mix in for areas closer to Williamsburg, Gloucester, and the Eastern Shore but no accumulation is expected. Rain will move out by midday and clouds will clear out early this afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

Temperatures will start near freezing Thursday morning with afternoon highs only in the low 40s. Expect sunshine for most of the day with clouds building in Thursday night.

We will warm back to the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Friday to Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Rain will build in through the day Friday and taper off through the day Saturday. The highest rain chances will be between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday.

Today: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 11th

2002 Freezing Rain Accumulation: Central Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.