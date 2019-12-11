Virginia Beach football teams advance to Pop Warner Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday, two Virginia Beach football teams won their semifinal matchups to advance the the Pop Warner Super Bowl Championship game.

The Division I Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs advanced by beating the Illinois Jr. Celtics 12-0. The Mustangs face the Blackhawks Athletics Club for the Championship title Saturday, December 14 at 2:15 p.m.

The Division I Jr. Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs advanced with a 19-6 win against the Far West Snakes. The Mustangs play the Blackhawks Athletics Club Saturday, December 14 at noon.

The Jr. Pee Wee team has won three of the last four Super Bowls.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl is made up of 71 teams that compete in either Division I or Division II across three different age/weight ranges (Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee & Jr. Varsity) or in one of three Age-Only Divisions (U10, U12 & U14).