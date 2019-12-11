Video: KATY KEENE “New Name” trailer | The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the creators of RIVERDALE: In a a timeless New York City, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters: aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez (and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger) and a mysterious socialite Pepper Smith. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just careers in the big city -they'll find long-lasting friendships. KATY KEENE premieres Thursday, February 6, 2020 on WGNT 27!