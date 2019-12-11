Three injured in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Old Pungo Ferry Road Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say the driver of a 2006 Honda Odyssey van was traveling east on Old Pungo Ferry Road and stopped at the stop sign. At the same time, the driver of a 2015 Ford F150 was traveling north in the 700 block of Princess Anne Road.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey made a left turn onto Princess Anne Road when they were hit by the Ford F150.

The two people who were inside the Honda Odyssey were taken to local hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries while the other was treated and released.

The person inside the Ford F150 was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team is continuing to investigate this incident.

