Police investigating social media threat toward Suffolk high school students

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a social media threat that was made toward Lakeland High School.

Police were notified of the threat Wednesday morning.

Lakeland Principal Douglas Wagoner said in a letter to families the threat was made toward specific students but also broadly referenced the entire school. He said those who were mentioned and their families have been notified.

Wagoner said the note did not elaborate on when, where or how the threat would be carried out, and school administrators have not been able to determine who wrote the note.

Per school protocol, school officials notified the Central Office and the police.

Wagoner said Lakeland High continued to operate under normal conditions throughout the day Wednesday and will do the same Thursday.

He said any social media posts indicating a date, time or way of carrying out the threat are unfounded.

Below is the full letter Wagoner sent to Lakeland families after the incident:

Dear Lakeland Family: I am writing to inform you that a written threat was discovered this morning at Lakeland High School. The threat was specific to particular students but broadly referenced the entire school as well. Those specifically mentioned and their families have been notified. The note did not indicate when, where, or how the threat would be carried out. At this time, we have been unable to determine who wrote the note or when the note may have been written. While we are actively investigating the threat and have, per protocol, shared the information with our Central Office and the Suffolk Police Department, we continued operation under normal conditions throughout the day and will be operating under normal conditions tomorrow. Any social media posts indicating a date, time or method of carrying out the threat are unfounded. We are thankful that our student body has reported this to us, not only at the outset, but throughout the day as social media posts became known. We continue to place safety as our number one priority and investigate all threats thoroughly. Anyone with information that may be helpful, please contact the school or email me at douglaswagoner@spsk12.net. Sincerely, Douglas Wagoner.

The police department say there is no further information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.