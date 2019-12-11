Man suffering from gunshot wound after home invasion in Virginia Beach, police investigating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning.

Officials say that around 4:37 a.m., police responded to the 4900 block of Erskine Street for a reported home invasion.

When officers arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Preliminary investigations show the injuries are non-life threatening and the male has been transported to the hospital.

Police say the suspects forced entry from the front and back of the home, all armed with guns, made contact with the victim and demanded drugs.

At this time police know that there are possibly three to four suspects, all being black males who fled the scene.

This is still and active scene, being investigated by Virginia Beach Police Detectives.

There are no further details at this time.

