NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road Wednesday night.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

