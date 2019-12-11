Newport News man arrested for allegedly threatening to harm Gov. Northam

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested a local man this week who allegedly made threats to harm Gov. Ralph Northam.

The department says they were made aware of the threats on December 9.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Cody Lee Lahocki of Newport News.

After further investigation, officers took Lahocki into custody without incident at his home in the first block of Meadow Creek Drive.

Police have charged Lahocki with one felony count of threats to bomb/burn.

