Nearly 20 reports of car tampering, thefts and damage reported in Yorktown over weekend

YORKTOWN, Va – Over the course of two days, York-Poquoson deputies took 18 reports of car tampering, thefts and damage.

According to the department’s weekly report, every single report was filed between Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th. Deputies responded to seven different streets over the weekend, in each neighborhood there were several incidents reported.

In the Coventry neighborhood, neighbors pointed out damage to their cars to News 3. Investigators say some of the cars were unlocked but many were. To get in thieves shattered car windows, and bent or broke car parts around doors and windows to get in.

In several cases, valuable items like camera equipment, tools and a purse were stolen from cars. It’s why deputies are saying that owners need to not only lock their doors, but remove all of their valuables from their cars.

The department is investigating all of the reports from this weekend. At this time, it’s not clear if all of the incidents were by the same person or group. If you have any information that can help deputies find the person or people responsible, contact the department at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.