× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Below freezing start to Thursday with highs in the 40s

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Wild temperature swing continues… Skies will clear overnight which will set the stage for a very cold night. Temperatures will plummet below freezing with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

After a cold start, highs only reach the low 40s Thursday. Expect sunshine for most of the day with clouds building in Thursday night.

We will warm back to the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Friday to Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Rain will build in through the day Friday and taper off through the day Saturday. The highest rain chances will be between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday.

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 11th

2002 Freezing Rain Accumulation: Central Virginia

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.