Local Gold Star families honor, remember lost loved ones at 10th annual banquet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We recognize the honor and sacrifice of our first responders.

Hundreds of family members attended the 10th annual Gold Star Family Evening on Sunday, December 8. The ceremony took place at the Founder's Inn in Virginia Beach.

The event featured the world documentary premiere of "America's Run for the Fallen."

These Gold Star events see a spike in turnout year after year because many want to connect with others who have lost a loved one in military service.

"I lost a spouse myself. I lost my husband 24 years ago. It's very important to feel connected to other individuals who understand my grief and understand my pain even though it has been 24 years," said Melissa Black, Installation Gold Star Coordinator at Naval Station Norfolk. "It's nice to connect with other family members who understand what it's like to have to go through life in a new normal."

News 3 anchor Kurt Williams served as the emcee for the event.