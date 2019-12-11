× Hershey’s Kisses lovers rejoice! Now there’s a breakfast cereal

Love Hershey’s Kisses so much you’d eat them for breakfast? Well, now you can – sort of.

General Mills has collaborated with Hershey’s to create a chocolatey breakfast cereal named after the beloved foil-wrapped treats. The Kiss-shaped cereal pieces have a “a nice light crunch and smooth chocolate flavor,” a General Mills spokesperson said in a statement.

Hershey’s Kisses cereal has been spotted on the shelves of select retailers such as Walmart. YouTuber Tami Dunn said she found a family sized box for $3.64 from the big box store.

Related: Oreo releases creme-filled eggs just in time for the holidays

“It tastes like cocoa but it’s not bitter or anything like that,” Dunn said in the video. “It’s actually really nice. You could definitely eat that by itself.”

Dunn and her husband, Kevin, who likened the taste to Kellogg’s Coco Pops Cereal, were also quick to point out the color of the chocolatey milk.

General Mills plans to widely release the cereal in January, 2020 – the suggested price will be $3.99 for a mid-size box and $4.99 for the family size.