Here’s the most popular Christmas movie in each state

Posted 12:14 pm, December 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

House Method, a home improvement site, surveyed over 4,500 Americans asking them their favorite Christmas movie. Additionally, they asked the debate-sparking question, “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?”

According to the survey, Virginia and North Carolina’s favorite Christmas movie is ‘A Christmas Story’.

The survey also found that:

  • 12.8% of Americans voted A Christmas Story as their favorite Christmas movie, the highest of any movie.
  • In second was Elf at 11.2%, followed by Home Alone (8.9%), It’s a Wonderful Life (7.8%), and The Nightmare Before Christmas (6.3%).

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Home Method asked America and it turns out that the majority of Americans say it is not and should not be considered a Christmas movie. However, the results vary significantly by state with some below a 20% “yes” rate and others with a 65% rate. The great debate will surely continue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.