Here’s the most popular Christmas movie in each state

House Method, a home improvement site, surveyed over 4,500 Americans asking them their favorite Christmas movie. Additionally, they asked the debate-sparking question, “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?”

According to the survey, Virginia and North Carolina’s favorite Christmas movie is ‘A Christmas Story’.

The survey also found that:

12.8% of Americans voted A Christmas Story as their favorite Christmas movie, the highest of any movie.

In second was Elf at 11.2%, followed by Home Alone (8.9%), It’s a Wonderful Life (7.8%), and The Nightmare Before Christmas (6.3%).

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Home Method asked America and it turns out that the majority of Americans say it is not and should not be considered a Christmas movie. However, the results vary significantly by state with some below a 20% “yes” rate and others with a 65% rate. The great debate will surely continue.