× First Warning Forecast: Bundle up Thursday morning! Wind chills in the 20s

The last full moon of the decade will occur tonight at 12:12 AM. It is known as the Full Cold Moon, which is very fitting for tonight! Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to near 30. This will make for a very cold start Thursday. Expect wind chills in the 20s as you head out the door. Overall, it is going to be a cold day with many of us in the upper 30s and low 40s! At least skies will be sunny. Clouds will increase overnight. It won’t be as cold. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s and low 40s.

An area of low pressure will move in for the end of the work week and weekend with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It’s looking like a 50/50 weekend with rain possible on Saturday and drying out for Sunday.

A bit cooler to start the work week with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be mild with highs near 60. Expect a big cool down on Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

