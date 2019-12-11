An organization that helps young people in need transition to adulthood on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The mission of New Vision Youth Services is to serve as a bridge linking together the people and resources for youth to make the connections needed to transition successfully into adulthood. Founder and CEO Clara Wilson joins us to talk about the nonprofit organization and how they help children who are in foster care or facing homelessness.

For more information visit www.newvisionyouthservicesinc.org/.

