Amazon Fresh expands to Virginia Beach with 1 & 2-hour delivery

Amazon Fresh is expanding grocery delivery to Richmond and Virginia Beach! The delivery service is also becoming available to Charlotte, N.C. and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prime members can now shop a selection of tens of thousands of Amazon products, including an assortment of quality produce and groceries – plus Amazon devices, electronics, health and personal care, home & kitchen, toys and more, and receive 1- and two-hour delivery!

Amazon Fresh is included with a Prime membership. Two-hour delivery is free for orders $35 or more and one-hour delivery is $4.99.

With the holidays just around the corner, Prime members can use Amazon Fresh to skip the trip to busy grocery stores or order any last minute items for big family dinners.