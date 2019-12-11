A sneak peek at a special holiday show from The Hurrah Players on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The holidays are here and The Hurrah Players know how to celebrate! Hugh Copeland joins us to talk about their annual production of "Hurrah for the Holidays" and a some of their other holiday performances that will be showcased this year. Plus, father-daughter duo Elana and John Laptetina give us a sneak peek at what to expect from the shows, performing "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" right in our studio.

"Hurrah for the Holidays" will take place at the Roper Performing Arts Center on December 13th - 15th

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will take place at the Roper Performing Arts Center on December 14th.

Tickets are available at hurrahplayers.com.