Wounded Navy SEAL receives mortgage free home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - “I’ve always been apart of this community and everything. I’ve felt that, but this has just cemented it," says Lieutenant Patrick Ferguson.

Navy Lieutenant Patrick Ferguson joined the military in 1991 and throughout his more than 20 years of service he was a prestigious Navy SEAL.

But his bravery had a price, although Lieutenant Ferguson is heavily decorated with many medals and ribbons - he sustained both physical and psychological injuries during his decades of service. He’s had more than a dozen concussions and he also suffers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I feel undeserving. I miss all of my friends that I’ve lost throughout these last decades of conflict and warfare. I think of their families and everything like that. I wish every family who has lost their loved ones could experience something like this," says Lieutenant Ferguson.

So, Tuesday, in order to give back to a man who has so selflessly given himself to our country – Building Homes for Heroes – a non-profit geared toward building houses for veterans - gave him a home. A gift that was also mortgage free.

“I feel humbled and I want to live the rest of my life to honor them. I feel like I don’t deserve it because there’s so much more that others have done," says Lieutenant Ferguson.

Lieutenant Ferguson says he’s no hero but hearing his story and hearing his modesty - one can see - he is just that.