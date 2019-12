PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 2400 block of High Street that left a woman seriously injured Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Police told News 3 the woman suffered serious injuries to her back. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information.

