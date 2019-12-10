VHSL football state championship pairings for local teams

Maury High School football

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs conclude this week with the 2019 state finals. Three schools from our viewing area are still alive in the postseason after four rounds. Below are the state championship pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – State Final

(1)  Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. (1) South County (14-0), Saturday 4:30 p.m. at Hampton University

Class 5 – State Final

(1) Stone Bridge (12-1) vs. (2) Maury (14-0), Saturday Noon at Hampton University

Class 4 – State Final

(1) Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. (2) Tuscarora (13-1), Saturday 4:30 p.m. at Liberty University

